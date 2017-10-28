Planning Commission takes notice of delay in projects

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission taking notice of the delays in the execution of development projects has decided to hold consultations with all stakeholders for

harmonising rules and regulation to avoid further delays.

During a meeting between secretary, planning, development and reform Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and renowned consultants from all provinces of the country, it was decided that the Planning Commission will hold a broad-based consultation on consultancy services and industry with Pakistan Engineering Council, PPRA, federal ministries, provincial governments, professional experts, academia, consultants and donor agencies to harmonise their regulations and provide level-playing field.

The meeting also called for upgradation and enhancement of consulting industry for efficient

and cost effective implementation of the development projects. The secretary highlighted the role of consultants in providing technical assistance for the planning and monitoring of development projects.

Siddiqui said that some of the projects are facing delays due to the consultant’s lack of effective planning and monitoring. The consultants shared their experience regarding planning and monitoring of the projects. They also highlighted the constraints and legalities involved in the process. The planning secretary assured the consultants to provide assistance and support at all stages of the process. —