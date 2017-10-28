Bilateral trade between Pakistan, Italy surges 35pc in four years

ISLAMABAD: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy surged around 35 percent during the last four years owing to duty free access of Pakistani products into the European country under generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) Plus status, a senior official said.

Secretary Commerce Younus Dagha said the bilateral trade jumped to 1.2 billion Euros in 2016 from 906.96 million Euros in 2013.

Early this week, Dagha along with other officials visited Italy for a two-day visit to undertake meetings with high officials of ministries of foreign affairs and economy of Italy to discuss an upcoming review of GSP Plus scheme by the European parliament scheduled in December, a statement said on Friday.

Pakistan entered the GSP Plus club from January 2014, enabling it to export goods to 28-member EU block without duties. Under the facility, almost 20 percent of Pakistani exports enter the EU market at zero tariff and 70 percent at preferential rates. The facility is valid until 2023 subject to regular reviews.

EU accounts for 25 percent of Pakistan’s exports and 10 percent of imports. The bilateral trade volume is around $11 billion. Trade volume under GSP Plus regime surged 38.55 percent since 2013.

The GSP Plus facility has already enhanced eligibility of Pakistani products for duty free access on additional 66 percent EU’s tariff lines.

The EU grants zero duties for 66 percent of its tariff lines for countries, which ratify and effectively implement core international human and, labour rights, environment and good governance conventions.

Secretary commerce told the Italian officials that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy had grown at a substantial rate in recent years. Both sides agreed that grant of duty free access to Pakistani products played a crucial role in stimulating an impressive growth in bilateral trade. Both sides agreed that bilateral trade could be enhanced beyond the existing levels.

Dagha said Pakistan is committed to implement the United Nations’ (UN) conventions pertaining to human and labour rights, climate change, narcotics control and corruption.

He said the principles of ethical supply chains, sustainable development and good governance as enshrined in the international UN conventions were in consonance with the provisions of the constitution of Pakistan.

Secretary commerce said government took various steps to comply with UN conventions. The measures included establishment of an independent National Human Rights Commission of Pakistan to avert violation of human rights.

The Italian officials showed considerable interest in learning about the investment opportunities in Pakistan in the fields of infrastructure, energy and automobiles. Secretary commerce said Italian business could benefit from opportunities available to foreign investors in special economic and export processing zones in Pakistan.

Pakistani and Italian officials decided to take concrete steps to make the upcoming meeting of Pakistan and Italy Joint Commission scheduled in January next year a success.