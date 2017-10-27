Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Construction work to start in current financial year

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch construction work on the much delayed Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams in the ongoing financial year 2017-18, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Shamail Ahmad told The News.

“About 85 percent land for $14 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam has been acquired and 15 percent remaining land would also be attained in the days to come. The government has to build resettlement villages for the displaced people. Out of the affected villages, one has been built while the remaining three would be built after resolving some issues,” Shumail said.

“Currently, we are also facing another dispute that has emerged between the KP and Gilgit-Balistan over the boundary issue. However, on the dam portion of Diamer-Bhasha dam the authorities have decided to fund it from indigenous resources as no donor agency is inclined to fund for the dam portion.”

The $3 billion Mohmand dam, he said, was also very important and the government also wanted to initiate construction work on it. After the construction of this dam the important cities of KP like Peshawar and Charsadda would be no more victims of flood.”

He said the Wapda and Planning Commission would decide as to when construction work would precisely kick off in the ongoing financial year. “We still have eight months in this fiscal year to start construction work on them,” Shumail said.

Earlier in the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources held here on Thursday, the Wapda chairman said construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam will enhance the life of Tarbela by 30 years more.

The committee met here at the Federal Flood Commission, with MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi in the chair to discuss the performance of Ministry of Water Resources and its attached departments.

The chairman said the Wapda intended to initiate work on construction of this project in the current financial year. The project will comprise two parts: one is the dam portion and other is hydropower plants’ potion. The project will take nine years to complete once the construction work gets started.

He said with the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam, the country’s water storage capacity would jack up to over 20 million acre feet from existing 14 MAF as the storage capacity of the said dam is 6.4 MAF and it will generate 4,500 MW electricity as by-product.

He also disclosed that the Wapda would add 2,400 MW to the national grid in the period starting from August last year to May next year 2018.

He also asked for the handover of NTDC (National Transmission Dispatch Company) control arguing that Wapda was working on mega projects on the northern parts and when they will be ready, they will have to evacuate electricity from them and to this effect Wapda wants NTDC control to synchronize its plan of electricity evacuation from the projects that Wapda is going to execute.

He also demanded the control of part of PPIB (Private Power Infrastructure Board) dealing with the hydropower saying that PPIB had no capacity to execute the hydropower projects.

Talking about Mohmand dam, he said plans had been carved out to initiate work on the dam in the ongoing fiscal year.

“Once this project is ready, it will irrigate 30,000 acres of land. In addition, it will generate 800 MW electricity. It will also help save Peshawar and Charsadda form the flood.”

He said Pakistan had the potential to generate 100,000MW hydropower. In the meeting, IRSA officials informed that water deficit was likely to go up to 25 percent and to this effect the advisory committee meeting was to meet on October 31 to review water availability projection for Rabi season.

IRSA Chairman Sher Zaman sensitized the participants of the meeting to the water situation. He said water storage capacity of Tarbela had diminished by 36 percent because of sedimentation alone; however, the storage capacity of Mangla dam after raising had increased by 39 percent. In Chashma barrage, the water storage capacity has tumbled by 61 percent.

He said water inflows in the Indus had reduced to 32900 cusecs per day as of October 20, 2017 against 38,400 cusecs per day last year in the same period and in Kabul River, the inflows had tumbled to 4,100 cusecs per day from 10,000 cusecs per day and in Jhelum River, water inflows had reduced to 6,000 cusecs per day from 9,300 cusecs while in Chenab River water inflows remained the same.

The Wapda chairman warned that if the country failed to construct a big water reservoir in the short run, it will face dire consequences.

He said unfortunately the country had failed to undertake any major water reservoir project resulting in huge water shortages, especially for irrigation.

He said Diamer Bhasha Dam needs to be inaugurated in 2018, otherwise the country will face dire consequences.

Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah said, “We also require a briefing on Kalabagh Dam to verify the information we have about the dam.”

The Wapda chairman informed that in 2016, international donors had refused to fund Diamer Bhasha Dam saying that it was in a disputed area. He said the total cost of the project was $14 billion and Wapda was facing problem in funding it through its own resources. The committee expressed concern that the mandate of some departments like NTDC had been assigned to the Ministry of Energy after change in nomenclature of the ministries concerned which could affect their overall performance as they mainly interlink with the Ministry of Water Resources.

He informed that financial close for Dasu hydel project had been achieved and work is in progress on the project. The project will cost $4 billion to $5 billion and World Bank has agreed to fund 20 percent cost of the project. He further said that first unit from Golan Gol will come online by December while Tarbela 4th will start generation by February 2018.

The committee was informed by the officials of the Water Resources Ministry that the ministry has made no improvement and it is still in the initial stages the way it was 70 years ago. They said no recruitment was made on the important posts in the Water Ministry and they are still vacant.

The committee highly acknowledged the viability of Neelum-Jhelum hydel power project and 4th Extension project of Terbella and urged the need for their early completion in order to meet the requirement of electricity in Pakistan.

The committee recommended that ministry may ensure the completion of all projects within given timeframe as it had been observed that unnecessary delays escalated the cost of the projects which caused huge losses to the government exchequer. Members of the committee expressed reservation about the water data shared by different government agencies and said the situation about water availability is not clear and requested the committee to convene a separate meeting on the issue.