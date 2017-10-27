No end to terrorism sans seminaries’ help: Fazl

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Thursday said terrorism could not be eliminated without the cooperation of religious seminaries.

He expressed his resolve that the Ulema from across the country would not allow the Constitution to be converted into a secular one. He said that there is no religious extremism in the country.

Addressing the Mufti Mahmood Conference here, he said state forces had played their role in eradicating terrorism from the country. However, he maintained that had the JUI-F religious figures and seminaries not cooperated, the country would not have got rid of this menace.

He said, “We had always tried to end terrorism from the country and our efforts would continue till the removal of last terrorist from the area.” “Seminaries and clerics are subjected to criticism but their role is never acknowledged,” the JUI-F chief lamented. “You should give credit to them and acknowledge their role,” he maintained. "Madrassas are spreading teachings of Islam in the country, while some in the shape of NGOs were busy in conspiracies against Islam,” he added.

“We demonstrated maturity by not letting our youth be provoked. We showed them the path of moderation and they thought about their country, its future and held its peace dear,” he said. “We saved institutions of the state,” Fazl added. He said they considered government grants a 'poison' for religious education. “A Khateeb (prayer leader) of a mosque would continue to suffer from poverty but would not compromise on his honour,” the JUI-F chief said.

He went on to say that political parties being formed in the country with beautiful slogans were actually agents of the West. “Their vulgarity has taken to the streets now,” Fazl said adding, “but we will not allow the Constitution of Pakistan to become a secular document.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a mega project, but some foreign countries including United State and India are trying to foil it through different conspiracies. He said, “We need to show unity as one nation for the stability of the country and foil all conspiracies against the state through collective efforts.”

Maulana Fazl Rehman further said JUI had always raised voice for the rights of the people. He said Mufti Mahmood had worked day and night for bringing in the system of Islam. He urged the JUI-F workers and leaders to disseminate the massage of JUI-F to every corner of the country for the 2018 general elections in order to win with vast margin.

JUI-F Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Federal Minister Maulana Amir Zaman, Maulana Skindar Hayad, Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, leaders and tribal elders were also present on the occasion.