LNG contract made on my watch, ready to answer any question: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi apprised the Senate on Thursday that the Liquefied Natural Gas contract between Pakistan and Qatar was the lowest in cost in the world that had had been signed efficiently and within the least time frame as an inevitable measure to cope with the swelling energy crisis.

Briefing the Upper House on Thursday about the details of the LNG contract, the prime minister said all of the relevant information regarding the contract was part of the Senate record and available on the website of PSO. He told the Senate that the agreement had been signed under his supervision and he was ready to answer any question in this regard.

The PM told the House that it was the first-ever contract in which the clause of re-negotiation had been inserted and that it took around 14 months to negotiate the agreement.

He said the government had floated a tender for five years and signed the 15-year contract after getting the price quotations in accordance with the rules, the price scope would increase in accordance with the period of contract. "We are open to debate these contracts. I personally oversaw it," he said while responding to a calling attention notice of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman who drew the attention of the minister of energy towards price review notice, to re-negotiate the contract price of LNG set between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Qatar Gas on February 10, 2016 accordingto which the contract price of LNG cannot be re-negotiated earlier than the year 2026.

The opposition demanded to make the agreement with Qatar public. The PPP staged a walkout in protest after Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani disposed of the calling attention notice following the statement of the prime minister and did not allow the opposition leader in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan to speak on this issue. The chairman Senate sent Leader of House Raja Zafarul Haq to bring the PPP senators back into the house but they did not return till adjournment of the session.

Prime Minister Abbasi assured the Senate chairman that the copy of the contract with Qatar would be submitted in the Senate on Friday and those clauses which were blocked on the website of PSO would also be released as part of the agreement copy. “These clauses were blacked out due to secrecy clause of the commercial agreement but it would be presented to the Senate,” he said.

Abbasi said gas is now available throughout the year to all consumers across the country due to the government's concerted efforts. He said, “When we took over in 2013, there was an extreme gas shortage in the country and the fertilizer factories were non-functional, power plants were closed, gas was not available to CNG stations and to the domestic consumers. In 2013, we were importing one million tonnes of fertilizers but now we are exporting 700,000 tonnes of fertilizers.”

He said all the power plants are running throughout the year to meet the power shortage. Abbasi said the contract signed with Qatar for the import of LNG was between the two governments and the companies were authorised to sale and purchase.

The prime minister said this was the cheapest contract signed in the world in LNG sector during the last 15 years and under the contract, prices negotiation clause has been included under which any party can cancel the contract if not satisfied with the price.

Earlier, speaking on the calling attention notice, Senator Sherry Rehman said the contract for the LNG with Qatar signed to deal with the energy crisis, did not fulfill the purpose. “We are not provided with the copy of the LNG contract and even parliament was kept in the dark about the procedure of the tender,” she said. She said Pakistan was paying a penalty of Rs800 million to Qatar under the agreement. She said the PSO-Qatar Gas LNG agreement was signed in Feb 2016 during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said the most shocking and disturbing fact is that the signed contract will not let Pakistan re-negotiate the prices until 2026. “Why should Pakistan pay a higher price in a fluctuating market and why is government not making the contract public?” said Sherry Rehman. She said the government is violating the Right to Information (RTI) Bill by not making the LNG agreement public. “When India can renegotiate their prices with a similar Qatar-based company then why can’t we?” asked Sherry Rehman.

Later after staging a walkout, Aitzaz Ahsan held a press talk along with the opposition senators and said the prime minister did not give satisfactory reply to issue raised by Senator Sherry Rehman. Ahsan said the prime minister may be thinking that PPRA Rules do not apply to the agreement with Qatar. He demanded that all the details as well price should be made public.

Senator Sherry Rehman said it was first time that parliament was told that the agreement with Qatar is for 15 years. “The prime minister admitted that he did not want to share the LNG price imported from Qatar with the parliament,” she said. She said the prices of LNG are being reduced in the international market since February 2016 and companies of India and Bangladesh have reduced the prices after re-negotiations. “ There was no secrecy in the agreement signed between two governments,” she said. Senator Azam Swati of the PTI said the commercial agreement could be kept secret from parliament.