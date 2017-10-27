Sharjeel Memon arrested on legitimate grounds, says NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the PPP leader Sharjeel Memon was arrested on legitimate grounds with the court’s warrant.

“The perception of injustice is not correct and now accountability will be carried out in accordance with law and without any discrimination,” he said in a statement. Justice Javed Iqbal said Sharjeel Memon’s case was being heard in the court of law and the warrant for the arrest was authorised by the same court. “The arrest of Sharjeel Memon was made in compliance with the orders issued by the accountability courts,” he said.

Apparently, the statement of Justice Javed Iqbal came up following the media talk of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday in which he termed the arrest of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon as a stain on NAB and demanded from the NAB chairman to take notice of the way the arrest was carried out.

On the other hand, a few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted that laws were different for different people, reflecting that the PPP was being discriminated. The NAB chairman also directed to the Bureau to write a letter to the Interior Ministry for keeping the name of a top official of a Pakistani bank on the Exit Control List.