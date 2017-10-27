Dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing and mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted shallow foggy/misty weather conditions were expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country. Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu at -02°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 31°C, minimum was 16.3°C and humidity level was 30 percent.