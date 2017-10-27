Shahbaz for dialogue among all stakeholders

LAHORE: If the military regimes failed miserably in serving the people, the political governments too did not serve the people in a proper manner and, therefore, they had their reservations over these too, said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

He proposed that all the stakeholders – politicians, judiciary, and army – should hold dialogue for the sake of the country, for which a mechanism could devised. The chief minister was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) led by its president Sarmad Ali. During the meeting, the problems faced by the newspapers industry and political situation of the country were discussed in detail. The chief minister promised to help resolve their issues.

Shahbaz said martial law was imposed in Pakistan for four times and political governments also ruled the country in between, but the political governments usually remained weak if seen in the backdrop of the overall situation.

“We have to ponder over the reasons why a critical situation arises after every four or five years in Pakistan. The state of Pakistan comprises of its federating units and if the federating units are developed collectively then it will progress in the real sense. Pakistan was not made for plundering and people are looted,” he noted.

The chief minister added, “Individuals don’t matter and Pakistan will have to be moved further with collective efforts.” Citing the negative politics lies and allegations, he said Imran Khan had termed the Metro Bus as Jangla Bus but announced launching the same project in Peshawar after a period of more than four years.

“Imran Niazi is a master of U-turns and has wasted precious time of the nation as his politics revolves round falsehood,” Shahbaz remarked. He said role of the media was pivotal in creating awareness among public; however, the attitude of some TV channels was irresponsible. Media would have to work in a positive and responsible manner, if Pakistani society was to be strengthened, the chief minister noted.

He said army was the country’s most organised institution, adding that every organisation was duty bound to fulfil its responsibility of moving the country forward removing the problems. The APNS delegation comprised Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Hameed Haroon, Arif Nizami, Rameeza Nizami, other senior journalists and newspapers’ owners.

They praised the provincial government for solving the problems of the newspapers industry and said Punjab had worked in a professional manner for distribution of advertisements. Separately, the chief minister said the public welfare had been given special importance in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Addressing a meeting, he said implementing the Rs 635 billion ADP would expedite the development process with a special focus on less-developed areas.