Imran apologises to ECP in writing for contempt

ISLAMABAD: A full bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday disposed of two contempt petitions against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan after he apologised in writing for accusing the electoral body of bias.

The commission had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran for not appearing before it despite repeated summons. The proceedings at the Election Commission Secretariat saw a drama before things were taken to a logical conclusion.

Imran decided to voluntarily appear before the commission on October 26 after consulting with key party leaders. PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen, his counsel Babar Awan and leaders Shafqat Mehmood and Naeemul Haq accompanied him to the commission and were present during the proceedings.

The petitioner, Akbar S. Babar, was also present. He had filed an application with the Election Commission in November 2014, alleging irregularities in the party’s foreign funds. Babar Awan informed the bench that Imran was present and he respected the Election Commission and had apologised for his remarks.

However, the bench directed him to submit a written apology signed by Imran in the second contempt application seeking action against him for critical remarks he had made about the ECP on September 20 in Karachi.

The first contempt application was filed on January 23, 2017 after Imran and the PTI refused to submit financial documents in the foreign funding case and instead accused the ECP of political bias in a review application on January 9, 2017.

The second contempt application against Imran was also filed by Babar, who had accused Imran of casting aspersions on the ECP during a press talk on September 20. Thursday saw Imran personally appearing before the commission after repeated summons and in response by the electoral body, a show cause notice was issued to him on August 24 last.

His personal appearance came on the heels of October 24 order of the Islamabad High Court, suspending non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran while rejecting his application to suspend the ECP’s contempt proceedings. The bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, asked Imran to explain his position on the show cause notice.

Babar Awan argued that his client had already apologised and that he was willing to offer a fresh apology. When the chief election commissioner (CEC) asked him about the second contempt application, the lawyer asked for time to consult Imran in the courtroom.

After several minutes of deliberations, he produced a handwritten note signed by Imran that offered an explanation rather than an apology. When the CEC insisted that if Imran was not willing to apologise on the second contempt application, the bench would be constrained to charge sheet him, his lawyer again sought time and went into a huddle while the bench sat and waited for the second time for Imran to come up with an acceptable apology.

After several minutes of discussions, another handwritten statement signed by Imran was produced that offered an apology. At one time, the petitioner's counsel, Ahmed Hasan, read the contents of Imran's contemptuous remarks made in Karachi in September this year, which Babar Awan refused to read aloud in the hearing as they were too inappropriate.

However, the Election Commission accepted Imran's apology for the contemptuous remarks made in January, for which a show-cause notice was issued to him. But, the bench remarked it did not accept the same apology for Imran's remarks against the Election Commission during a media talk on September 20. Later, Imran submitted another apology regretting the remarks.

This prompted Imran to approach the dais and clarify his position. Imran said he had made the comments after being informed of warrants issued against him by the Election Commission. He said his critique was not directly against the Election Commission but for reforms in the electoral system.

Imran said, “I have struggled for 21 years for an independent judiciary and justice and that the matter had escalated due to a misunderstanding." He insisted his remarks were made in a specific situation and the aim of his criticism was to make the Election Commission free and independent.

"If it is the 21st year of your struggle, it is the 47th year of my law practice," the chief commissioner responded, bringing a tinge of smile on the face of Imran. Later, accepting the second apology, the Election Commission concluded the contempt cases against Imran.

Talking to reporters outside, Imran said he was glad that the contempt proceedings against him had ended. He maintained that said his criticism was directed at making the ECP independent and credible so it could hold free and fair elections in future.

He also emphasised that his remarks against the Election Commission were not meant to be personal and were a reaction to the issuance of arrest warrant for him. Akbar S. Babar said he had promised the nation to bring Imran to accountability and his personal apology was the first step towards his accountability in the foreign funding case.

Babar said he had no personal enmity with Imran and his political and legal struggle to bring him to accountability was based on the simple principle that accountability, justice, and transparency begin at home.

“Any leader that supports and condones corruption and accepts corrupt politicians in his ranks has no right to lecture others or demand the accountability of others. Like charity, accountability also begins at home. It is this simple principle that drives my political struggle to rid the PTI of corrupt people and their corruption before others can be accused of the same,” he insisted.

He said Imran was fond of quoting the Indian Election Commission without realising that it was their political leadership that strengthened the election commission to act independent of any political influence and perform their constitutional functions without fear.