Crafting an end

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Rex Tillerson insisted upon Iraq to disband and extradite Popular Mobilisation Forces, the Iraqi and Iranian militia made up of Shia warriors fighting Isis.

Over the last decade and a half, having risen from a rag-tag Sunni outfit to an indomitable presence in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, Isis was now reaching its logical end at the hands of a multi-nation, multi-sourced conglomeration that saw them losing Fallujah, Mosul, Kirkuk and Raqqa in quick succession. These were lost to the Iraqi regulars and the PMF combine, the Iraqi Kurds and the Syrian rebels – in that order. It was thus time for the US to begin shaping the end.

Review the forces arrayed in this project: Isis took on Assad, whom everyone wanted out except Russia and Iran. Russia intervened directly with its forces in Assad’s support while Iran with numerous proxies as Hezbollah from Lebanon and Hamas of Palestine contributed to the cause. These forces not only saved Assad but finally are close to demolishing Isis in a long war. The US created its own proxies to join the melee via rebels of the Assad regime assisted by US Special Forces. The Al Nusra weaned off from an original Al-Qaeda orientation to become another American handmaiden in this internecine conflict. There couldn’t have been a more successful recipe for an internal meltdown.

The US also triggered the Kurds by supporting their cause for an independent homeland and arming them. An independence drive in Iraq would only spawn similar sentiments elsewhere, say among Kurds in Turkey – a nominal US ally; Syria – a nemesis; and Iran – a full enemy to the US. That the Peshmarga were not only hardened warriors they had reason to bring on an added intensity to the war against both Assad and Isis was what the US sought of the Kurds. The Turks have their own grouse. They also want Assad out – while doing business with Isis when most Iraqi oil fields were in Isis control – letting their oil traffic through their borders. They have fought the Russians and the Kurds simultaneously; Russians for interdicting with Turk operations against Assad, and Kurds to deny them a breakaway homeland.

There are thus two sets of victors as the Iraq and Syria quagmire nears resolution: one, the rebels and the US Special Forces who have almost annihilated Isis from their Syrian strongholds. The Kurds, the PMF, Hezbollah and Hamas to a lesser extent are also victorious because they have contributed to the uprooting of Isis. Iraqi military forces and Iran’s regular forces along with their proxies are the other gainers in pushing Isis to its culmination point. The Russians and the Syrians not only fought off Isis but others too in the opposing victorious camp in saving Assad.

The losers are obvious: Isis will need to relocate from both Syria and Iraq, and there is enough of God’s land prepared by the geopolitical major league where they can ensconce till the next venture is ready. Say Libya, or Central African states riven by immense dysfunction, or the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan bordering Iran and Pakistan, and Turkey, where they could easily mesh-in to bolster any arising strife around a socio-political fracture. Just as Egypt was neutralised despite its huge armed forces with democracy acting as a handy tool. Consequently, Egypt has been without a government for a long time now.

The PMF, an Iranian subsidiary, remains alive and active and a cause of concern as it sits above the fray in Iraq as an unquestioned victor. Which in actuality makes Iran victorious in Iraq and the two bound in ethno-religious similarities established as a battle-hardened group. They were at the forefront in winning Kirkuk back from the Kurds. Enter the US and Saudi Arabia, asking Iraq to disband them and repatriate all Iran has cultivated over the years. Iraq has refused despite Tillerson’s insistence but the game will go on. Similarly, the Kurds’ latent desire for independence is now obvious – more poignantly in Turkey, Iraq and on their borders. This genie isn’t going back.

Also survived, and reasonably resurged, is the Hezbollah, which will probably stay in support of the Syrian official regime for some time even after Russia may repatriate. It is just too bad that Israel will now have Hezbollah not only in Lebanon but also in Syria. That too is Iran’s extended presence by proxy. Syria itself is emaciated considerably but should find the needed strength in time to rebuild, unless the regime gets bartered in sweepstakes at the major league in a quid pro quo for gains elsewhere. Both Assad and Turkey better watch out; they could be parsed and an independent Kurd state is a possibility. Watch the bigger screen.

So what of the PMF were it to be sent back to Iran under Tillerson’s insistence? There isn’t a more effective way of pushing a nation into internal strife than imposing on it battle-hardened fighters without a cause – especially if an objective was to be induced over time and externally supported. As in Afghanistan or Pakistan who were left with the baby and the bathwater after the mujahideen had served US interests in disempowering the Soviet Union; both haven’t regained normalcy since. Could it be Iran’s fate too as America plays its indirect strategy to internally weaken states and effect regime changes?

This was what kept Tillerson occupied during his visit last week to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-Qatar rapprochement too couched in some goody, goody, diplomatese, but that is only a fringe evangelical interest for the US. So it was when Tillerson routed through Afghanistan and Pakistan to Delhi. He spent the night in a bunker at Bagram, summoning Ghani and Abdullah to its safety. Delhi is where real work was done, massaging enough egos to bring them to do America’s dirty work in stopping the expanding influence of the Chinese. Of course, the US also wishes India to take on the security patrolling east of the Bay of Bengal to restrict Chinese dominance. This is the new game in town.

For all those who get unnecessarily excited on any American emissary’s visit, this one has three main objectives for American policy in the region: Iran, in how to sow initial seeds of strife within their system – by the returning PMF, or by congregating Daesh on its borders; China, in how to circumscribe its expansive ambitions; and India, in how to enlist its support to take over the dirty work of America to these ends.

Afghanistan and Pakistan were simply convenience stops en route, while being encouraged to act as agents of additional comfort to the US. In this big league, fringe players are small fry. We need not, therefore, read too much into one statement or another. It had little to do with us.

Email: [email protected]