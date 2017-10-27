Unfair means

Many students use unfair means while taking examinations. In fact, some invigilators are also found helping students. The purpose of holding examination is to test the ability of the students. Any system of examinations that does not serve this end is purposeless.

This year, the chief minister of Sindh paid surprise visit to examination centres to tackle the issue of cheating culture. Proper reforms should be introduced to deal with the matter in an efficient manner.

Zaid Mansoor (Karachi)