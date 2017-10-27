Time for accountability

This refers to the editorial, ‘Game of tag’ (Oct 25). The editorial has rightly said that the arrest of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon indicates a tough playing field for the PPP in the next general elections. Sharjeel Memon along with 11 others is charged with the embezzlement of Rs6 billion that was meant to be paid to advertisement agencies. The appointment of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as the chairman of NAB is a good omen. It has made NAB more active. It is sad to note that up till now, no government has been sincere in taking solid steps against corruption. We all know that corruption is the abuse of public office and misuse of entrusted power for one’s private benefit. It reduces efficiency and increases inequality. It also distorts fair competition, and keeps domestic and foreign investment at bay. NAB should crush this menace with full force.

NAB should also pay attention to ghost schools and to money stocked in foreign banks abroad. In my opinion, if NAB maintains its current aggressive drive, it will do a lot of good to the country. The rut shouldn’t stop here. It should go against all those who have looted public money in all the four provinces of the country.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)