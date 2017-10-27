Not my house

More than 100 people who paid a deposit for their apartments in Jason Beach View located at Kehkasahan, Clifton, Karachi, are still waiting for the reimbursement of their hard-earned money. The project was started more than 10 years ago and many people used their precious savings for the booking.

The case was taken to NAB which gave a verdict in favour of depositors. However, despite NAB’s ruling on the matter, no money has been returned to depositors. The newly appointed chairman of NAB, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal is requested to look into the matter and take immediate action.

Qaiser Naqvi (Karachi)