Plight of labourers

In the 2017-18 budget, the federal government raised minimum wage to Rs15,000. But there are hundreds and thousands of labourers who are not earning this minimum wage and are thus exploited. Third party contractors have become a norm in the industrial sector of our country. These third party contractors hire people and make them work like robots. Their working hours are long, but their salaries are quite low. These workers have no job security and no fixed income.

Conspiracies like the 2012 massive Baldia Town textile factory fire reveal the worse conditions of labour exploitation in Pakistan. There are many more cases, but undercover. The labour laws in Pakistan are of no use until they are properly implemented. Thus, the government and the industries should make sure that the workers, even though hired by third parties, are treated in the right manner and are getting their promised salaries on time. Because labour is the backbone of a country’s economy and therefore, should not be exploited.

Zoobia Ali (Karachi)