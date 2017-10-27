Height of oppression

On October 27, the people of Pakistan will observe Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. This is a dark day in the history of Kashmir. On this date in 1947, India forcibly took over Kashmir. Since then, the Kashmiris have been struggling for their independence.

The people of Kashmir are living their lives in perpetual fear and uncertainty. India has till date not implemented the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir that mandates the UN-supervised plebiscite. There will be no peace in Kashmir until a plebiscite is held.

Nida Yaseen (Lahore)