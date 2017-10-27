Stuck in traffic

Almost every city faces the problem of traffic congestion. For ambulances, traffic jam is a serious issue since it puts the life of a patient it is carrying in danger. It has been noticed that ambulances often get stuck in traffic and many times patients breathe their last before reaching hospital.

Think about the state of the patient who is lying on a stretcher in an ambulance and the vehicles on his right, left and front are not making way for the ambulance. Anything can happen to him. This is our moral obligation to take care of the patients. We should pledge to give way to ambulances.

Ali Sher (Shikarpur)