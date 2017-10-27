Young genius

In this age of science and technology, rapid progress is taking place all over the world. The last hundred years saw many ground-breaking discoveries and new technologies. This year, a 17-year-old boy from Lahore, M Shaheer Niazi who is currently doing his A-Levels, got his research paper published in the same journal in which Sir Issac Newton got published when he was 17.

The main purpose of this letter is to draw the attention of the government to this matter. The authorities should praise achievements like this on a high level so that other teenagers might develop a will to think, learn and discover new things.

Abdul Rafay (Karachi)