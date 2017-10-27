Woman seeks help for release of husband imprisoned in Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR: The family of a driver Zahir Hussain have asked the government of Saudi Arabia to release him on humanitarian grounds as he has been languishing in prison there for the last four years.

The wife of Zahir Hussain, a resident of Wazir Dhand in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency, told The News that her husband had borrowed money from friends and relatives and sold her gold ornaments to get a work visa for Saudi Arabia.

She said that her spouse used to drive a truck to earn livelihood for the family in Saudi Arabia.

The woman, who is the mother of four, said her husband met an accident as the truck he was driving collided with a car in December 2012. She said that four Saudi nationals including a couple and their two children were killed in the accident and the authorities arrested Zahir Hussain.

The woman said later the victim families demanded diyat (blood-money) and a court directed the driver to pay 1.30 million Saudi riyals (over Rs28.190 million) to the aggrieved families. She said that the court had linked the release of her husband to the payment of the blood-money.

“We repeatedly requested these families to forgive Zahir Hussain, but they refused to do so and were insisting on payment of the blood-money to them,” she said.

The woman said the family cannot pay the money due to abject poverty. “We cannot return the money my husband had borrowed to get the visa, let alone paying the compensation,” she lamented.

The woman said the family was passing through mental agony for the past four years.

She asked the government of Pakistan to provide her husband legal assistance and pay the compensation to secure his release to put an end to the family’s sufferings. She urged the Saudi government and its embassy in Pakistan to show mercy to her family and grant freedom to Zahir Hussain so that he could be reunited with his children and other family members.