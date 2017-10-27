Participatory governance concept backed

PESHAWAR: Citizen Integration Forum established by Right to Public Services Commission has agreed on the promotion of participatory governance concept in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to integrate citizen with the public bodies.

The third meeting of the Citizen Integration Forum was held here on Thursday, which was organised by Governance and Policy Project, Planning and Development Department.

Chief Commissioner Information Commissioner Azmat Hanif Orakzai in his opening remarks said that awareness of the citizen was a bigger challenge for the commission.

He urged the civil society representatives to play their role in creating awareness among the general public regarding the government’s initiatives of good governance legislation.

Senior journalist Riaz Khan Daudzai in his address said that the participation of citizens in governance was pivotal to the development of a country. He suggested that citizen integration forums should be established at the district and division headquarters of the province.

The President of Transgender Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farzana Jan asked the government to establish separate medical wards for community in hospitals.