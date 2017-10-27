CM orders probe into fake doctor working at HMC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate media reports that an impersonator named Qudratullah Shah Wazir worked as a doctor at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and attended patients.

A senior general surgeon and Medical Director Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Prof Roohul Muqeem was appointed chairman of the inquiry committee.

Medical Director of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi and Dr Tahir Nadeem, management cadre BS-20, director general provincial health services academy Peshawar, will work as member of the inquiry committee.

Terms of references of the committee are to find out how, Qudratullah Shah Wazir, was drawing salary against the TMO post; how and why he went unnoticed for considerable time amongst the doctor community; whether he was operating alone or in nexus with others.

It will also investigate the mode of identification of doctors working in various capacities in the hospitals in light of SOPs and protocols and to fix responsibility and make recommendations to avoid such happenings in future. The committee has been directed to submit its report in 15 days.

It merits a mentioning here that a three-member inquiry committee, constituted by Medical Director of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Prof Shehzad Akbar Khan has already investigated the reports of an outsider working in HMC.

The committee found that he was working as an observer and later posed to be a trainee medical officer (TMO).

The committee recommended that Dean of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) should be cautioned for his negligence and advised him to remain vigilant in future.

The committee comprised Prof Dr Sheraz Jamal, Prof Dr Zahid Aman and Prof AH Amir. Prof Sheraz Jamal, who is associate Dean of HMC for postgraduate, chaired the committee and submitted report to the hospital administration.

Prof Shehzad Akbar formed the committee after reports surfaced on social media that a fake doctor managed to work as TMO in HMC and claimed that he got salary for two years. The police few days ago arrested Qudratullah Wazir.