BoG stops Institution based Private practice at LRH before 4pm

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of complaints against the doctors of preferring Sehat Sahulat Card patients in official duty hours over routine and emergency patients, the Board of Governors (BoG) of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has stopped the Institution-based Private practice (IBP) before 4pm and allowed all the doctors to handle patients coming to the hospital with Sehat Sahulat Cards.

The BoG in its recent meeting held with its chairman Dr Nausherwan Burki in the chair discussed in detail all these complaints and proofs provided to the board members of how the IBP doctors were allegedly exploiting the poor and needy patients coming to OPD and emergency department of LRH by preferring patients visiting the hospital with Sehat Insaf Cards.

The BoG has stopped the institution-based private practice (IBP) before 4pm so that all the doctors could focus on patients in OPDs and emergency irrespective of their financial capability.

The BoG decided that all patients coming to the hospital with Sehat Cards would be treated after 4pm so that the doctors and particularly surgeons could handle the routine patients.

The decision had deprived patients having Sehat Cards of their access to health services in LRH and sent a negative message as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched Sehat Sahulat Card programme to facilitate the poor patients in the public and private sector hospitals.

Also, there is a huge difference in service charges of public and private sector hospitals and the patients feared they would soon lose their credit if went to a private hospital for the same surgical procedures easily available in the government-run hospitals.

Interestingly, in the past two days when the patients holding Sehat Cards were denied services before 4pm, most of the doctors, attending both IBP and private clinics in the nearby private hospitals, were seen sending these patients to private centres with an assurance to operate them there.

And the BoG on Thursday reviewed its previous decision and agreed to provide services to all the patients including Sehat Sahulat card holders in official duty hours.

However, they decided that the IBP will only be allowed after 4pm. The aim is to prevent the IBP doctors from being involved in malpractices by doing surgical procedures of Sehat Sahulat Card patients in day time.

“All private IBP patients can only have surgery and procedures performed after 4pm. All Sehat Sahulat Card patients will be examined by all faculty as usual indigent patients, during normal working hours or later as necessary. At this stage no extra payments will be provided to any faculty member for seeing these patients,” the BoG explained in its latest decision.

According to some of the BoG members, they were provided documented proofs against some of the IBP doctors of carrying out 220 patients of Sehat Sahulat Card in three months but they were shocked to know that they had done only 20 procedures in duty hours in three months.

“These doctors used to conduct surgical procedures of sehat card in day time and then do their private practice in the evening,” a BOG member said.

After promulgation of Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015, the BoG had sought option from doctors if they wanted to do IBP or prefer to continue private practice outside the LRH.

It was one time exercise. A number of doctors, majority of them juniors, had opted for IBP.

The BoG had offered incentives to the doctors opted IBP.

LRH pays Rs150,000 to the assistant professor, Rs250,000 to the associate professor and Rs350,000 to a professor doing IBP.

The aim was to provide quality of services to the patients around the clock but the prime purpose was to bring more and more doctors to IBP and generate hospital revenue.

Ironically, some of the doctors are yet to do IBP but they are regularly paid this additional amount.

“I don’t understand what type of people are there in the BoG as they are wasting their resources on doctors in the name of IBP. It seems the BoG is not interested in IBP but wanted the doctors not do their private practice,” said a senior faculty member.

Except a few of them, most of the doctors who brought their private clinics to LRH were either unpopular in the market due to lack of their experience in their respective specialties or had no successful practice.