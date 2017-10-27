Dr Ayub Roz assumes additional charge of DG Health KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday gave the additional charge of Director General Health Services to a senior member of management cadre, Dr Ayub Roz.

The post fell vacant after retirement of Dr Shabina Raza.

Being a senior member of management cadre, the government decided to give the additional charge to him, said an official of Health Department.

Dr Ayub Roz has been serving in Health Department for the past 31 years.

Besides working in the ministry of health, Dr Ayub Roz has also served in the UN/UNICEF, DoH, International organisation Global Fund, as director programmes, EDO/DHO, medical superintendent.

He authored 13 manuals, training guides, papers, articles and assignments.

Dr Ayub is the graduate Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar and done postgraduate from Quaid Azam University with MSc in public health.

He studied in Cadet College Kohat.

Also, he had cleared CSS but didn’t join. He had toped University of Peshawar in BA as private candidate.

In case merit was followed in the appointment of permanent DG health, Dr Ayub Roz is stated to be on top among the existing lot of health professionals.

His wife, Dr Fehmida, has also been serving in the remote tehsil of Katlang Mardan district and has contributed exceptionally to saving lives of thousands of women and newborns.