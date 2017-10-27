KP cabinet defers ban on agri land conversion into housing societies

PESAHWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday put off decision to impose ban on the conversion of agriculture lands into housing and other facilities in the province.

It formed a committee headed by additional chief secretary (ACS) to look into all aspects of the issue and submit its report at the next meeting of the cabinet.

Briefing the media persons on the decisions of the cabinet meeting at the Committee Room of the Information Department at the Civil Secretariat, Special Assistant for Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani said the issue of conversion of agriculture lands across the province was taken up by the cabinet.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak asked the relevant departments to discourage the use of agriculture land for the housing schemes in the province, Mushtaq Ghani added.

He said the cabinet was informed that a number of valuable agriculture lands in the province were fast being converted into housing schemes and other such facilities. “The issue has been in focus for quite some time that prompted the cabinet to discuss it,” he said.

The cabinet was apprised that mostly the land of the farms carrying out researches in the agriculture sector were being converted and used for building facilities and there was a need to impose a ban on the practice, the special assistant said.

However, the chief minister told his cabinet colleagues that the agriculture sector would be given sufficient facilities as it was the source of employment in the province.

The special assistant said the chief minister also asked the relevant quarters to review the matter and formulate short, medium and long-term planning to provide incentives to the agriculture sector.

He said the chief minister was of the opinion that most of the conversion of the agriculture research farms was carried out in the areas where these farms had been surrounded by residential localities. And the same have been rendered infeasible for agriculture research, Mushtaq Ghani quoted the chief minister as telling the cabinet meeting.

The special assistant said the chief minister also referred to the project of the Chashma Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said the federal government should allocate funds for the project, which would make the province self-sufficient in wheat and other grains’ production.

Mushtaq Ghani said in response to a query from Local Government Minister Inayatullah Khan, the agriculture secretary informed the cabinet that drastic measures were taken up to grow olive orchards in the province and about 0.5 million saplings of olive were being planted that would change the complexion of the province.

He said the chief minister directed that the townships in the province should be established according to their master plans along with health, education and other facilities.

The cabinet, he said, was informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition had established nine new universities and as a whole 28 varsities were operating in the province.

The establishment of the three others varsities — Lakki university, engineering university in Mardan and agriculture varsity in DI Khan was also approved by the cabinet.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the cabinet approved proposals about the appointment of additional advocate general for Supreme Court, changes to Judicial Academy bill, universities ordinance and rural area drinking water supply bill.

It also approved the appointment of female dean for the Khyber Girls Medical College, said the special assistant.