Nephew of Sarwar involved in kidney transplant: FIA

LAHORE: The FIA Lahore Thursday claimed that nephew of senior PTI leader and former Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar is involved in illegal kidney transplant case.

Addressing a press conference here at its office, FIA officials stated that investigation into the kidney transplant case of Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, has proved that nephew of Ch Sarwar named Dr Kashif Riaz was involved in the crime as remained engaged with the doctors who were arrested during Pir Mahal raid of FIA a week back. The FIA team had found out that kidney transplant to a foreign national was in progress when the raid was conducted. The FIA officials said an arrested doctor named Shahid had also worked in the hospital of Dr Kashif Riaz at Pir Mahal.