Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nephew of Sarwar involved in kidney transplant: FIA

Nephew of Sarwar involved in kidney transplant: FIA

LAHORE: The FIA Lahore Thursday claimed that nephew of senior PTI leader and former Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar is involved in illegal kidney transplant case.

Addressing a press conference here at its office, FIA officials stated that investigation into the kidney transplant case of Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, has proved that nephew of Ch Sarwar named Dr Kashif Riaz was involved in the crime as remained engaged with the doctors who were arrested during Pir Mahal raid of FIA a week back. The FIA team had found out that kidney transplant to a foreign national was in progress when the raid was conducted. The FIA officials said an arrested doctor named Shahid had also worked in the hospital of Dr Kashif Riaz at Pir Mahal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement