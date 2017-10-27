Pakistan must protect 285 Turkish nationals, says HRCP

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has demanded the government to protect 285 Turkish nationals from forcible repatriation, arbitrary arrest, and other human rights abuses.

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and its member organisation HRCP said Thursday the Pakistani government needed to ensure the protection of the other 285 individuals who risk being deported to Turkey and put an end to the blatant disregard of its international obligations, said FIDH President Dimitris Christopolous. The 285 Turkish nationals, who are teachers associated with the Pak-Turk schools and their families, have been facing deportation to Turkey since November, 2016.

On 27 September 2017, the former head of the Pak-Turk schools in Pakistan, Mr Mesut Kacmaz, was abducted along with his wife and their two children. On 14th of October, the Kacmaz family was handed over to Turkish policemen and forcibly repatriated to Turkey in a plane sent by the Turkish government. This repatriation occurred despite statements made by Pakistan’s FM that Turkish teachers and their families would only be deported once delays granted by the Pakistani courts and protection afforded by the UNHCR had expired.