SAARCLAW moot in SL from today: Mehmood Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Judges and legal practitioners and academics from South Asia are meeting in Sri Lanka for the 14th South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation in Law (SAARCLAW) Conference being held from October 27 (today) to 29.

This was stated by Mehmood Mandviwalla, President of SAARCLAW. The conference will deal with issues like artificial intelligence, human trafficking, FDIs and environmental protection concerns.

Established in Sri Lanka in 1991, the conference has over a span of 25 years provided a platform for legal professionals from the South Asian region to meet and discuss issues of mutual interests pertaining to justice, legal reforms, good governance and enforcement.

“The organisers have decided to host the conference in Sri Lanka this year in celebration of its silver jubilee,” stated the Sri Lankan Chapter President Nihal Jayamanne. The conference also marks the 11th SAARC Chief justices Conference. This gives the Chief Justices the opportunity to consider the relevance of judiciaries within South Asia. This year too Chief Justices from SAARC Countries will be attending.

The conference will be inaugurated on October 27 and the keynote address will be delivered by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

On October 29, eight panel discussions will be held on the topics ‘Artificial Intelligence and Human Aptitude working in Tandem’, ‘A Common Regional Platform for Combating Climate Change’, ‘The Confluence of Law and Technology’, ‘The Role of Law and Judicial Activism’, ‘Role of Lawyers in Advancing Separation of Powers’, ‘Promoting FDIs and Cross Border Transactions in the SAARC Region’, ‘Role of Law in Ensuring Compliance with Corporate Governance Rules’ and ‘The Role of National and International Labour Migration in South Asia’.

PPI ADDS: On Thursday, Mehmood Mandviwalla held a meeting with Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra in Colombo. He briefed the envoy about the 25th Anniversary of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in Law and invited him to attend the SAARCLAW and 11th SAARC Chief Justices Conference.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Mr Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa of Supreme Court of Pakistan would also attend SAARC Law Conference and 25th Anniversary celebrations of its foundation.