Islamabad metro bus service suspended due to rally

Islamabad: Metro buses remained off the track in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday due to a rally of religious groups against the recent change to the Khatam-e-Nabuwaat declaration in election laws.

The bus service's suspension 'for security reasons' led to the misery of those commuting between the twin cities. The service covering key areas of the twin cities is used by around 120,000 people daily. The commuters suffered inconvenience due to the suspension of the fast metro bus service plying the 22.5 kilometers route. They used either slow-moving vans and minibuses or fast taxis to reach their respective destinations.

Some complained cabbies overcharged them. Thin attendance was reported at government offices in the capital city mainly due to the suspension of Metro bus service. The commuters flayed political, religious and other groups for holding rallies along the Metro Bus route saying such processions led to the suspension of the service to their misery.

They said the government should ban the holding of rallies on the streets and at public places and enforce the ban strictly for the convenience of the people, especially road users. The commuters regretted that many people needing immediate medical attention remained strained on roads due to road blockades.