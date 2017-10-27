Customs facing difficulties in curbing smuggling

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of imposition of regulatory duty (RD) on several items, the FBR’s Customs authorities are facing hardships in curtailing ever rising trends of smuggling through Motorways/National Highway sbecause Motorway Police don’t allow anti-smuggling activities by citing sections of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000.

The Customs field formations have sent out a detailed letter to the FBR’s headquarters with the request to take up this issue with the Ministry of Communication/National Highway Authority (NHA) for resolving it amicably as rise in the smuggling was causing losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer on daily basis.

Under the approved Finance Act with approval of the Parliament, Pakistan’s Customs jurisdiction enhanced to Motorway areas in order to remove confusions but still they are facing non-cooperation from the government department in curtailing smuggling.

When contacted, spokesman for Motorway Police Mehmud Ali Kokhar said they operated under National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 and made all out efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic. In case of any emergency, he said, they established close liaison with the concerned department to ensure safety of commuters. For instance, in case of eruption of fire, they established contact with Fire Brigades. He said that in case of smuggling they had placed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for going against smugglers. The Customs must write letter to the NH and MP for deputing their staff and this matter could be resolved.

Regarding no response from focal persons of the NH&MP, he said that there was designated number 130 which could be dialled to register any complaint. He said it is their responsibility to address all issues faced by anyone while travelling on highway or Motorway. “It requires coordination after which all complaints of Customs can be settled,” the spokesman concluded.

However, Customs authorities argued that in the aftermath of imposition of Regulatory Duty (RD) on several items in order to curtail import bill, the phenomena of smuggling was on rise but simultaneously the incidents have started occurring more rapidly whereby Customs authorities were facing hardships for receiving cooperation from Motorway/Highway Police.

Citing examples, the official sources said that the Customs’ anti-smuggling staff was performing its duty near Mandra last month when DSP Motorway Mandra Nadeem Gul asked the Customs staff not to stop and check any vehicle in his jurisdiction. The Customs staff informed that they are performing duties under Customs Act 1969 but the DSP and Havaldar Junaid misbehaved and forced the Customs staff to leave the place immediately.

In another incident, the Customs officials told this correspondent that they got credible information that a bus bearing registration number 857 was carrying huge quantity of smuggled goods and it was heading towards Lahore through Motorway. The Customs staff made all out efforts to contact the designated focal person of Motorway/NHA Police but got no response from the concerned person. This lack of coordination is routine on part of National Highway/Motorway Police.

It’s evident from these incidents that Pakistan Customs are facing difficulties in curtailing smuggling through Motorway/National Highways as Police do not allow anti-smuggling activities under section 48(2) of National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 which states that no obstruction in any form, manner or mode including unauthorised barrier shall on any national highway except connection with un authorised public work undertaken after approval of National Highway and Pakistan Motorway Police of the area and after following the instructions laid down by it for sign posting, placing visible lighted markings. Any police officer in uniform shall have the same powers for removing these obstructions as in the case of motor vehicles under sub section (1).

The Customs authorities further stated that they had made all out efforts to apprise NH&MP regarding Customs Act 1969 having overriding effect as they could check vehicles to control smuggling but the confusion still existed causing billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer so it required remedial measures on immediate basis.