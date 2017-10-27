Nawaz to stay in Saudi Arabia, will face court in Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif will fly back to Pakistan next week and attend the next hearing of the Islamabad Accountability Court, a prominent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said.

“Till that time, he will stay in Saudi Arabia,” the PML-N stalwart, who is privy to the former premier’s programme, told The News on condition of anonymity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was staying in Saudi Arabia to spend time with his mother. He said that she was shifted to Jeddah due to the absence of all of the members of his family from Pakistan as they have to be with ailing Begum Kulsoom in London.

The PML-N leader said the elderly lady went to Jeddah so that Hussain’s wife might look her after there. He said Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London depended on the health of Begum Kulsoom, who has again been hospitalised.

To a question, he said that all the speculations about the PML-N would instantly evaporate after the ex-premier’s return to Pakistan. He said that in his absence from the homeland, such rumours had been generated in the prevailing political scenario. “Nobody can control the flight of imagination of some.”

The PML-N leader said although there was a lot of gossiping going on about his party’s unity, at no stage has any significant number of its federal or provincial legislators had come out in the open to express their disagreement over Nawaz Sharif’s leadership. Even those speaking such language accept him as their leader.

He said that only those who are alleging a “deal” which, according to them, has resulted in Nawaz Sharif’s extended stay abroad, can dilate on it. However, he said it was a baseless accusation and a shabby effort to damage the former premier. Such attempts failed in the past and would meet the same fate now, he asserted.

According to him, whenever it comes to showing unity on any national issue or inside Parliament, the PML-N has consistently demonstrated coherence as a unified force. As far as Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the Accountability Court is concerned, the PML-N leader, the former prime minister decided not to skip the proceedings although it was known to everybody that the entire process was heavily loaded against the Sharif family as per a conspiracy.

He said if the Sharif family were to avoid the judicial proceedings, Maryam and Capt (R) Safdar would also not have presented themselves before the Accountability Court. The PML-N leader said that despite heavy odds, Nawaz Sharif and his children would prove their innocence once again. He said it was strange that a prime minister had been expelled from office first and proofs were now being searched against him. “This kind of ‘accountability’ is taking place for the first time in Pakistan’s history,” he added.