‘Fish lizard’ fossil found in India

AHMEDABAD, India: Indian scientists said on Thursday they had identified a prehistoric marine reptile fossil discovered in a western desert region known as the subcontinent’s Jurassic Park.

The 150-million-year-old marine reptile known as "ichthyosaur" is the first of its kind found in India and was unearthed by a team of local and German geologists.

The 5.5-metre specimen was uncovered in the Kutch desert in Gujarat in January 2016, but scientists took more than a year to identify the rare fossil. The ichthyosaur -- a combination of two Greek words meaning fish and lizard -- existed during the Mesozoic Era upwards of 250 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

"The fossil was studied for over a year and it turned out to be of ichthyosaur, a kind of marine reptile which could have resembled the present day dolphins," said M G Thakkar, one of the authors of the study.

"This is the first of its kind fossil to be found in India," Thakkar told AFP, adding the fossil was likely to be 150 million years old. Similar specimens have been discovered in the Americas, Australia and Europe.