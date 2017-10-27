Fri October 27, 2017
World

AFP
October 27, 2017

Eastern Ghouta shelled

DOUMA, Syria: Syrian regime shelling on the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus on Thursday killed at least eight civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An AFP correspondent in Douma saw wounded civilians being treated at a makeshift clinic where distressed families were mourning the dead. The Britain-based Observatory reported "six civilians, including a child, killed by artillery fire in Douma and two others by a shell fired by regime forces in (nearby) Saqba".

A deal reached between rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran earlier this year has created so-called "de-escalation zones" in several parts of the country, including Eastern Ghouta, bringing a measure of calm.

One of the aims was to facilitate aid access to besieged areas but humanitarian conditions remain dire in Eastern Ghouta, with malnutrition cases sparking fresh concern in recent days.

