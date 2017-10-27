Massive protests held: Catalan leader mulls ‘backdown’ on freedom

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalan activists protested in Barcelona Thursday as separatist leader Carles Puigdemont prepared to address the nation amid speculation he would back off from an independence declaration.

Media reports said Puigdemont might dissolve parliament and announce fresh elections instead, to prevent Spain seizing control of the wealthy northeastern region following an outlawed independence referendum.

An address by Puigdemont, initially scheduled for 1:30 pm on Thursday, has since been "suspended" without explanation. Spain’s Ibex 35 of leading shares, though, leapt up more than two percent on the reports.

Even though there has been no official confirmation that he will call elections, two Puigdemont allies have already resigned in protest. "I don’t agree with the decision to go to elections. I resign as MP and I will leave the @Pdemocratacat," tweeted Jordi Cuminal, a lawmaker for PDeCAT, Puigdemont’s party.

Thousands of pro-independence students and activists gathered in front of the regional government in Barcelona to the shouts of "independence." One banner read: Puigdemont, traitor."

In a day of sudden twists and turns, it was unclear whether regional lawmakers will meet as planned at 5:00 pm in a session many feared would lead to a unilateral declaration to break Catalonia away from Spain.

At the same time, a Senate committee is scheduled to gather in the Spanish capital to work on a blueprint for seizing the region’s political powers and finances in a bid to stop the independence drive.

The upper house, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Popular Party holds a majority, is due on Friday to approve the measures proposed by the central government. They are intended to remain effective for up to six months.

By Thursday, it was not clear whether the central government would back off if Puigdemont does abandon his independence drive and calls elections instead.

Puigdemont insisted earlier Thursday that seizing Catalan powers was an "affront" to Spain’s constitution. The central government, in turn, accuses Catalan leaders of having breached the very same constitution by holding an independence referendum on October 1 -- an unregulated vote widely seen as the trigger for the current stand-off between the region and Madrid.

The Constitutional Court ruled the vote illegal and contrary to the constitution, which states that Spain’s unity is "unbreakable."

Regional authorities say a majority of those who voted chose to break away from Spain. But only about 43 percent of eligible voters -- some 2.3 million -- turned out. Polls have indicated that the region of 7.5 million people is deeply divided on independence.

But Catalans are also fiercely protective of their distinct language and culture and their autonomy -- which was restored after the repressive 1939-1975 rule of dictator Francisco Franco. The semi-autonomous region accounts for 16 percent of Spain’s population and 20 percent of its economic output.