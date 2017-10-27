Cams Clifton pip Dhoraji Cams in T20 tournament

KARACHI: Cams Clifton edged out Dhoraji Cams in a thrilling contest by one run and qualified for the final of Inter Cams T20 tournament here on Thursday.Batting first, Cams Clifton posted a decent total 0f 153-7 in 20 overs. Saif Qamar made a rapid-fire 70 off 40 balls with nine boundaries and one six. Zohaib chipped in with 32 runs. M Atiq captured three wickets and Ali Waseem claimed two scalps.Dhoraji Cams showed a good fighting spirit as they fell only one run short. Ali Waseem made 95 runs. Agha Taimoor grabbed two wickets.