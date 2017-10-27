Nauman to face Zubair in under-18 final

KARACHI: Nauman Aftab set final clash for the under-18 title with Zubair Raja after both won their semi-final matches of the 1st Beaconhouse Open (national juniors and seniors tennis championship) at Karachi Gymkhana on Thursday.

Nauman thrashed Noor-e-Mustafa 6-0, 6-0 and Zubair won against Hassan Farooq 6-4, 6-1. In the doubles semi-finals, the pair of Hassan Farooq and Hashesh Kumar beat the duo of Hasnian and Sadat 6-2, 6-2.

In the under-16 singles semi-finals, Nauman thrashed M Dada 6-1, 6-1. Nadir Mirza beat Zain M Ali 8-5 in the under-12 singles quarter-finals while Abdullah Imran blanked Duraf Das 8-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-finals .

Eibad Sarwar won the soft tennis singles final by beating Robin Das 5-1. The pair of Robin Das and Kamran Ahmed prevailed over Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed 5-0 in the doubles final.