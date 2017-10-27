Youth and Junior Athletics C’ship from tomorrow

KARACHI: National Youth and Junior Athletics Championship (men and women) will begin at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

In the two-day event, over 300 athletes from Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Navy, WAPDA, Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan will be fighting for titles.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said in its press release on Thursday that the competitions in 18 events of junior men, 14 events of junior women, 16 events of youth men and 14 events of youth women will be held.Athletes aged 16, 17, 18 and 19 years of age on December 31, 2017 and athletes aged 16 or 17 years on December 31, 2017 are eligible to compete.