Uno, Chan top men’s contenders at Skate Canada

REGINA, Canada: Shoma Uno and Patrick Chan are the men’s top seeds at Skate Canada International while Ashley Wagner and Kaetlyn Osmond lead the women at the Grand Prix figure skating event that begins on Friday (today).

In the second of six stops on the global circuit, headliners look to demonstrate their podium potential with the 100-day countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea nearing.

Japan’s Uno, this year’s world runner-up, is capable of delivering quadruple jump-laden performances on cue. His points-rich technical firepower could give him the edge over the superior artistry and choreographic finesse of Canadian Chan, a three-time world champion.

In pursuit of his seventh Skate Canada crown, Chan has decided to stay in his quad jump comfort zone and deleted two quad salchows from his choreography at the launch of his third Olympic campaign.

“I want to put myself in a situation where I can perform the best, give the best piece for the audience to really enjoy and not have any interruption,” he said.

“I decided I would stick to my old guns, my old tricks and do what I can do at the very best and see where the chips lie after that.”Chan says his plan for now is to attempt a total of three quads — all toe-loops — in his short and long programs.

Uno’s routines include four different quads — toe-loop, salchow, loop and flip — and seven in all.Like Uno, Canadian Osmond turned heads last season with a world silver medal and seeks to build on that breakthrough.