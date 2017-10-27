Karachi Whites face FATA in crucial match today

KARACHI: Karachi Whites, who are still alive in the event, will face Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in their sixth round Pool B four-day crucial game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 which begins here at the National Stadium on Friday (today).

Karachi Whites need massive wins in their remaining two games if they are to qualify for the Super Eight stage from the group. They will face Lahore Whites in their last round outing at the LCCA Ground Lahore next week.

And both teams are very much beatable for the Mohammad Hassan-led side which also has the support of Test discard Mohammad Sami who has played a key role with the leather in his outfit’s successive wins over Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Rawalpindi in their previous fixtures.

Sami took nine wickets each in both the outings which Karachi Whites won against HBL by nine wickets and against Rawalpindi by seven wickets.It would also be a testing time for the tribesmen who direly need victories as they are languishing in the relegation zone, having no point in their pocket.

Meanwhile in the other outing of the same group, Lahore Whites, who trail third in Group B with 21 points to their credit, meet sixth-placed Rawalpindi (15 points) at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

At Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Group B leaders United Bank Limited (UBL), who have 48 points, would want to keep their undefeated run intact when they lock horns with fourth-placed Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) who need victories to qualify for the Super Eight round. The Rawalpindi-based side has 18 points which it has earned by virtue of two victories.

And Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will host the clash between HBL (37), who have already qualified, and Pakistan Television (PTV) who are trailing at the relegation zone with 12 points.As per rules, one departmental and one regional team will be demoted to the second-tier cricket.

In Pool A’s vital clash at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), who are also in the relegation zone with just 12 points, will need a great start when they meet former champions and the group’s second-placed outfit Misbah-ul-Haq-led Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) who have already qualified with 36 points from five meetings which include four victories.

At LCCA Ground Lahore, the bottom-placed Faisalabad, who are on the brink of relegation as they are yet to open their account, would have to show some spark if they are to keep themselves alive for the next season when they take on Lahore Blues who are alive with 16 points.

Defending champions WAPDA, who are very close to qualifying for Super Eight stage with 33 points, will meet Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) who lead Pool A with 37 points and have already qualified.Peshawar, who are also alive with 18 points, will be put to test when they meet Islamabad (12 points) at the latter’s backyard at the Diamond Club Ground Islamabad.