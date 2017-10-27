Australia’s hopefuls pad up for Ashes auditions

MELBOURNE: Australia’s domestic Sheffield Shield tends to open sleepily, with spring sunshine warming the few diehard fans that turn up to regional venues but auditions for coveted Ashes places have given the start of this year’s tournament additional spice.

Australia may be comfortable on their own pitches and confident of fending off an England side likely to be without all-rounder Ben Stokes, their most valuable player, for at least part of the five-Test series.

However, the question of who will bat at six in the order has become an increasing bugbear for a team desperate for a quality all-rounder of their own while also needing some starch in the middle after a worrying string of batting collapses.

Queries over the best man behind the stumps have also grown in volume since the incumbent Matt Wade was dropped for a single One-day International in India earlier this month and then reinstated in the next game.

With less than a month before the first Test kicks off at the Gabba on November 23, the opening matches of the first-class Sheffield Shield will also be a battle-ground for the pacemen as they look to replace the injured James Pattinson as first understudy to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

One player desperate for red ball form will be Victoria state’s Glenn Maxwell, who scored a fine century at number six against India in March but has failed to surpass 50 in seven Test innings since.

With selectors keen to have a part-time bowler able to provide relief for the pacemen over the course of a long campaign, Maxwell’s ability to soak up some overs with his off-spin would be valuable.