Media attention ‘frightened’ Sarfraz

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed was at the centre of media attention for days after being the target of an allegedly corrupt approach and it “frightened” him.

Corruption in cricket has emerged as a major issue in recent years and the matter is especially serious when it comes to Pakistan cricket.

That was precisely the reason why Sarfraz was scared even after doing the right thing: reporting the matter to the authorities.The Pakistan captain was lauded for his swift response, but, given Pakistan’s history with fixing incidents, it understandably jangled some nerves.

“Whatever happened, it is done and I did what I was supposed to do,” Sarfraz said in Abu Dhabi. “But I wasn’t frightened after informing; in fact, I was more scared watching myself on TV. I was discussed on TV so much that at some stage I started to feel fear. But by the grace of Allah, everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far.”

Earlier this year, the second edition of the PSL, in the UAE, was disrupted by a spot-fixing scandal. A number of Pakistan players were the target of corrupt approaches there and have since been punished by the PCB - a few for failing to report approaches and two players - Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif - for more serious breaches of the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

“To be honest the player reacted unbelievably well, he did everything required of him and we had a chat straight afterwards,” coach Mickey Arthur said on Monday after the incident.

“It was handled brilliantly and I think that is a real example to our team and to the cricket world that a really important player was approached and acted to the letter of the law and did exceptionally well as a true ambassador of the game. I am very comfortable with our players they are outstanding and I have no doubt that if anyone is approached they will do the same way as the individual did.”

The most infamous spot-fixing incident to hit Pakistani cricket came on the 2010 tour of England, when then-captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were all given prison sentences for conspiring to bowl deliberate no-balls in the fourth Test at Lord’s. —with inputs from agencies