FIFA likely to ratify Pakistan’s suspension today

KARACHI: FIFA Council is expected to ratify the decision of Pakistan’s suspension, which had been made by Bureau of FIFA Council on October 10, during its meeting which will be held in Kolkata, India on Friday (today).

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino has already arrived in Kolkata to chair the 37-member council meeting in which some pressing issues of the world’s football will be discussed besides other formal points relating to the affairs of the world football governing body.

Infantino will also witness the final of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) between England and Spain.Following a marathon conflict between Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and its rival group over electoral issues, FIFA took a decision in the second week of this month to suspend PFF for third-party interference.

FIFA left a stiff message while announcing its decision that the suspension would not be lifted until the PFF headquarters in Lahore and its accounts are handed over to the PFF.

This has really compounded the miseries of Pakistan’s footballers who have been denied foreign tours and domestic competitions during the last two and a half years.On the external front, FIFA has suspended Pakistan while internally the matter is still in Lahore High Court (LHC).

In early February this year, the LHC double bench had announced a verdict but it could not decide the matter. However, the Supreme Court later set aside the decision of the double bench and rather referred the case back to it with the instructions to decide it on merit.

And the situation has also put Pakistan’s government in a fix, not knowing what to do.The federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada told ‘The News’ a few days ago that after the court’s decision his ministry would act.

FIFA, after a few months of the start of the conflict in 2015, had given the PFF two years until September 2017 with the instructions to revise its constitutions and hold elections afresh following a meeting of the world body’s fact-finding mission with both the groups in Lahore.

And more recently, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also recommended to FIFA that the PFF should be given a couple of years’ extension until 2019.

Earlier this summer, FIFA Member Associations Committee had warned Pakistan if the PFF headquarters in Lahore and its accounts were not handed over to the PFF until August 31, 2017, the Committee would recommend to Bureau of FIFA Council to suspend Pakistan. And ultimately, that happened.