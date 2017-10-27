Iran ready to supply 1000-3000MW electricity to Pakistan

Islamabad: Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honardoost said that if Pakistan signed agreement, Iran was ready to supply 1000-3000MW electricity to Pakistan. He said Iran's gas pipeline (IP) project could address energy issues of Pakistan and bring many benefits to its economy by providing cheap power supply.

He said Iran has spent millions of dollars to bring gas pipeline up to the border of Pakistan, but there was no progress on Pakistan's side. He was addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Iranian Envoy said though Pak-Iran trade has improved to $1.2 billion in 2017, however, it was not reflective of the true potential of both countries. He said that Iran was doing trade of billions of dollars with other regional countries and urged that Pakistani business community should make serious to realize full potential of trade with Iran. About banking channels, he said it involved some technical discussions, however the ball was now in Pakistan's court as Iran was ready to enter into any workable arrangement with Pakistan to facilitate the private sectors of both countries in banking transactions for bilateral trade.

He said President of Iran visited two times in a year to Pakistan which showed his country's seriousness to promote trade and economic relations with Pakistan. He said lot of time has been lost and Pakistan should now make strong efforts to promote economic cooperation with Iran for the better future of two nations. He assured that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to Pakistani business community in exploring Iran for business prospects.