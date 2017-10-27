India yet to get Pakistan consent of its new high commissioner

Islamabad :India couldn’t get Pakistan’s consent so-far for appointment of Ajay Biasaria as its new high commissioner for Pakistan after filing of its request six weeks ago.

Ajay is currently India’s ambassador in Poland and it would be his second posting as envoy of his country at outside capital. The outgoing Indian High Commissioner, Gautum Bambanwale told The News in a diplomatic reception Wednesday evening that India had submitted its request for new high commissioner.

Ajay will be replacing him. Gautam will be leaving Islamabad after relinquishing in second week of next month. It is unlikely that new Indian high commissioner would be able to assume the slot at least next month. India has appointed comparatively less experienced high commissioner for Pakistan.

Pakistan has consigned its one of the senior most diplomats Sohail Mahmood as high commissioner to New Delhi few weeks ago who is grade 22 officer, the senior most slot in bureaucratic setup. Well placed diplomatic sources said that India took about three months in granting consent for Sohail Mahmood.