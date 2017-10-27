Austrian National Day guests discuss outcome of Tillerson’s Pak visit

Islamabad :The guests in the Austrian National Day on Wednesday evening candidly discussed the outcome of the visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Pakistan. His obnoxious remarks offered in New Delhi earlier in the day were largely criticised by the guests wherein he spoke of India’s leadership role in the region. The guests were of the view that India in no capacity could be accepted by the countries of the region as leader as it has been defying human rights blatantly in its various parts and disputed area of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has been violating the UN resolutions and it had been source of nuisance for its neighbours. The US Secretary of State had stopover of about 200-minutes in Islamabad and Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambanwale was telling the fellow guests proudly that the Secretary who had meeting Indian Prime Minister Modi and minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj separately in Indian capital, would be staying in India for three nights.

Incidentally Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who received and had meeting with the US Secretary of State at Bagram military airfield on Monday has also reached New Delhi. The guests were worried that US administration has lost balance in promoting India to counter increasing influence of China. The guests were surprised that the PTI and its leader Imran Khan is indifferent to the US loathsome behavior toward Pakistan and engaged in his own ‘dirty political game.’

“New Delhi and Washington must be feeling comfortable that none of the political parties in Pakistan has noticed how the US is dealing with Pakistan,” some guests said. Some people are more interested in hitting Nawaz Sharif than to watch the national interests in the wake of new so-called US strategy towards South Asia articulated by President Trump who is believed to be an off balance leader.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest who performed cake cutting after the plying of anthems of the two countries. Austrian envoy Dr. Brigitta Blaha served the guests her home made food and spoke of friendly relations between her country and Pakistan ever-since establishment of their diplomatic relations way back in 1956. “Our bilateral trade has steadily diversified and its volume increased in recent years. It now stands at around Euro 260 million and trade balance are in Pakistan’s favour,” she added. She was extremely jubilant about the presence of large number of guests.

Rana Tanveer Hussain has been guest of honour in the Austrian National Day reception for third consecutive year. He paid rich tribute to Ambassador Dr. Brigitta Blaha for her contribution in strengthening ties between Pakistan and her country. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Luqman Afzal Monal, Aziz Bulani, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Malik Amad, Senator Sherry Rehman, State Minister Ms. Marvi Memon, and Khateeb Shahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad were among the conspicuous guests.