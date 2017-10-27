SRSP wins energy globe award

Islamabad :The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has been awarded the most prestigious ‘The National Energy Globe Award’ - the Oscar of the environment, at a ceremony here, says a press release.

The National Energy Globe Award, under the patronage of Unesco, UNEP and in partnership with Advantage, Austria, is the most prestigious environmental prize worldwide.

It distinguishes projects regionally, nationally and globally that conserves resources such as energy and utilises renewable or emission-free sources.

Out of 2,000 submissions from 178 countries, the SRSP’s submission, renewable and sustainable energy in remote parts of KP province of Pakistan, was chosen as the best project in Pakistan by the international jury.

Recognition of such efforts raises attention to already existing good solutions to many of the problems confronting the country and inform the public about these environmental solutions for a better future on the planet.

The award was handed over to SRSP Chief Executive Officer Masoodul Mulk by Dr Brigitta Blaha, ambassador of the Republic of Austria, at a ceremony in Islamabad.Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain was also present on the occasion.Receiving the award, the CEO thanked, the ambassador of Republic of Austria, the minister of Defence Production and Advantage Austria.

He said the SRSP has so far, been able to initiate/complete 331 micro hydro projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa mostly supported by European Union and Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. These produce 28 MW of electricity, benefiting 117,000 households of 885,000 population, particularly women and children, he added.