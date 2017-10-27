‘22.6m out of school children a huge challenge’

Islamabad :Illiteracy hinders social reforms, poverty alleviation and modernisation and thus, hampering the overall economic productivity and therefore, all stakeholders, including provincial governments, INGOs, NGOs and foreign donors, should focus their attention on this aspect in the larger interest of our future generations. The National Commission for Human Development is endeavouring to fulfil its limited role in non-formal education and enrolment of out of school children.

This was observed by NCHD chairperson Razina Alam Khan while presiding over the 47th commission meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by commission members, Ms. Khursheed Bharocha from Balochistan, Ms. Saba Gul Khattak from KPK, Dr. Sono Khangrani from Sindh, Dr. Mubashar Bhatti from Punjab and representatives of Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Training and Ministry of Finance along with DG NCHD Samina Waqar.

The chairperson NCHD said the socio-economic indicators of Pakistan compared to many other countries of this region were encouraging but with 22.6 million out of school children and 57 million adult illiterates, Pakistan was facing a huge challenge. The current national literacy rate is 58% has to be taken to 90% by 2025 and enrolment 100% under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she observed.

While talking about the jeopardizing situation of literacy in the country she said that, low adult literacy rate is due to low primary education participation rate. Pakistan’s overall gross enrolment rate (GER) is 97% in 2017 against only 77% adjusted net enrolment rate (ANER) in 2015-16. Male GER is 105% against 83 ANER, she informed. Whereas, female GER is 90% against 71% ANER, both GER and ANER in urban areas is considerably higher than rural areas. Gender Parity Index in case of GER is .86 against .86 in case of ANER, she further informed.

"Unfortunately we have not taken effective measures to plan and manage our limited resources in view of high population growth rate, she maintained. If we want to achieve Goal 1 of Vision 2025, we need to take measures that could bring 22.6 million OOSC of 5-16 years in the schools. Formal schools could not accommodate this huge number, and many of the missed and drop out children, are above the age of 10 years, who cannot be enrolled in formal schools," she observed.

In such circumstances, non-formal education is the only way, which is effective, efficient and with in the budget lines too, she adhered. The NCHD chairperson said the role of other stakeholders was equally important in this context and that the NCHD alone cannot make any big shift in the situation.

She said the NCHD being the lead agency in literacy once again taken the responsibility to gather all the stakeholders on a national platform and to devise a realistic plan based on the literacy profiles of each province and federal area to address the OOSC and low literacy rate.

The provincial departments of Education or Directorates of Literacy and NFE will also take the lead role to prepare the provincial literacy Plans, she informed. NCHD and UNESCO will coordinate to facilitate all the activities and Technical teams will develop draft literacy plans with detailed literacy profiles, population projections, clear targets, detailed strategies and programs, she said.

She said the plan would be presented to the respective Provincial Forum for approval. She informed the commission members that yesterday, a meeting was held in the follow-up of National Consultative meeting ICT on National Plan of Action for Literacy and NFE which remained very fruitful.

She acknowledged the support of UNESCO and mention that our main role is to help the provinces and areas in the fight against illiteracy menace. She added that the National Literacy Plan or Plan of Action will be compiled, based on the provincial, and area literacy plans.