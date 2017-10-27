Fri October 27, 2017
Islamabad

October 27, 2017

Book fair held at BU

Islamabad :In order to promote the culture of research collection building, 6th Annual Book Fair was organised by Bahria University at university premises.

The event was inaugurated by Pro Rector of Bahria University, Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed. This event was one of the biggest book fairs ever organised by the university with around 20 renowned book sellers/ vendors and publishers participating and had set up their stalls for the university.

The book fair covered a large variety of books including all major disciplines like Social Sciences, Media Studies, Computer Sciences, Management Sciences, Human Resources and Development Studies and received overwhelming response from the staff and students.

All Directors and Head of Departments of Bahria University, were also present on this occasion. A large number of students and faculty members also took keen interest in the book fair.

