AIOU marks 200th birthday of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday marked the 200th birthday of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, paying glowing tributes to his glorious services for renaissance of Muslim Ummah through education.

Sir Syed was a great educationist, reformer and religious scholar who launched the Ali-Ghar movement to upgrade the educational and social status of the Muslims of the sub-continent, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a function arranged on the occasion by the University’s department of History.

The function was presided over by the renewed scholar Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik. Those who addressed event included famous columnist Khurshid Nadeem, Prof. Khalid Masood and Dean Social Sciences, AIOU Dr. Samina Awan.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the AIOU in its educational pursuits would continue its efforts of establishing a knowledge-based society, following the footprints of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

He also highlighted the educational targets achieved by the University during the last three years. Major focus was on promoting research cultural in the country. During a short-span of time, they published fourteen research journals and held twenty-four national and international conferences to disseminate the research finding to its end users.

In order to take of care of the deprived sections of the society, the University is providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

Now, he added they are going to take care of economically less-privileged areas of the country and decided to provide free education at Matric to the students of Baluchistan and FATA from the next semester.

While paying tributes to Sir Syed, the speakers said he not only created awareness among the Muslims of Sub-continent about the significance of modern, scientific education, but he also advocated the cause of a separate homeland in a strong manner.

Sir Syed never cared of criticism by some of his opponents and worked tirelessly for building Aligarh University and motivating the Muslims to get them educated by learning English language as well. He used to carry a begging ball to collect donations for this purpose, they added.

Syed Syed, they further said had the pain for the Muslims of the sub-continent and visualized a prosperous life for them. He wanted to get them well-versed with the new requirements of the modern times.

By promoting English language and the education of science and technology, he made the Muslims of the sub-continent capable facing new challenges and to develop their separate identity.