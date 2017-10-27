Faulty traffic signals add to motorists’ woes

Rawalpindi :Traffic signals on Saidpur Road have not been maintained for a long time and are threatening the lives of thousands of motorists who use this link daily. The failure of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to repair traffic signals on Saidpur Road has resulted in continuous traffic snarls on this busy road.

“We have lodged a number of complaints with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to replace the fuse bulbs, broken signal glasses and their sun shades, but they have all gone unheard,” a traffic police warden on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Dozens of road accident are regularly occurring due to out of order traffic signals on Saidpur Road but concerned civic authority is watching the whole drama with closed eyes, the traffic warden said.

There are five important intersections on this road Asghar Mall Chowk, Kali Tanki Chowk, Haidri Chowk, College Chowk, and Siddiqui Chowk (Sixth Road) but not a single traffic signal on all these intersections is working properly.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Engineering) Rahat Ali Qureshi admitting all facts and figure told ‘The News’ that they have sent proposal regarding repair of traffic signals on Saidpur Road to the concerned authorities. “As soon as we get final approval, we will start repairing work of traffic signals on this road,” he assured. When ‘The News’ asked how much expenses will be needed to repair work of traffic signals, the concerned officer told that he did not know how much money was needed.

Another police warden, who also requested anonymity, said that once their colleagues on their own raised funds and hired a private company to fix the road signals at the 6th Road intersection. “But we cannot always spend our hard earned income this way.” He was of the view that unless all the signals are fixed, roads are marked, sign boards are installed and the encroachments are removed the smooth traffic flow may merely remain a dream for the citizens. “How can you expect the police to fine a driver for violating a signal, stop line and Zebra crossing, when they do not exist at all,” he asked.

He said making these signals functional could generate a lot of revenue. He informed that the public service vehicles are charged Rs1,000 for violating the traffic lights, motorists Rs500 and the motorcyclists Rs200. Similarly if the headlights, brake-lights and parking-lights are out of order then a public service vehicle driver has to pay Rs500 fine, car owners Rs300 and motorcyclists Rs200 fine.

A key-post officer from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on condition of anonymity said that Punjab government allocates extra budget for miscellaneous works. Where is the fund for miscellaneous works, RDA knows better, he said. The engineering branch could easily handle this issue in the best interest of motorists but they are waiting for huge amount to start repair work, he said.

Currently all traffic signals on Saidpur Road are being controlled manually. It is not because traffic police have got more manpower after the arrival of Punjab Police Wardens it is due to the fact that dozens of traffic signals need urgent repair in city areas. While most junction boxes are broken or rusted on Saidpur Road, it seems that relevant authorities don’t have enough supply of bulbs in their stores to replace the fused ones installed in traffic signals.

“Even traffic police cops are tired of manually controlling various intersections in the city as it is very tough to keep the smooth flow of vehicles on roads of Rawalpindi just because of these malfunctioning (traffic) signals. It is not the responsibility of the traffic police department to keep these traffic signals functional. Various civic bodies like the Rawalpindi Development Authority is fully responsible to keep these traffic signals in working condition round the clock.

“I was driving through Saidpur Road at night a couple of days ago and the signal was red,” Javed Iqbal a resident of Mohanpura said.” Despite waiting for five minutes the signal did not switch to amber or green and Javed realised that those two bulbs were actually fused. Why RDA is not realising its responsibilities, why this department is not doing work for public interest, why higher authorities not taking action against non-serious attitude of this department, he demanded.