Beggars flock markets in capital

Islamabad: The groups of beggars have again flocked the capital city after a gap of two to three months to mint money by cashing in on sentiments of people at different traffic signals and markets.

Amir Bashir, a shopkeeper at Super Market, said a gang of female beggars daily appear in the market at the evening time and they not only chase visitors but also create disturbance for the shopkeepers during peak hours.

“Former federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took effective measures to curb beggary and there was a time when no beggar was seen in the market. But now the beggars have again started appearing and it seems that their number will grow in the coming days,” he said.

The roadside beggars are also now a common sight as scores of children and women swarm around the vehicles at the traffic signals.

Romana Ambreen, a motorist, said the roadside car washers rarely seek permission to wash the car screens and after moving their wipers on the windscreens they pester the motorists for alms.