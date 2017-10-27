Rules of business for MCI approved

Islamabad: The Ministry of Interior has approved rules of business for the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for smooth running of affairs of the federal capital's municipal body.

With the implementation of rules, the MCI would become active both administratively and financially. The MCI would be able to put the rules in practice once these 16 rules are also okayed by the Establishment division in the next few days.

Now the MCI would also be authorised to appoint five municipal officers who would be senior government officials. The approved rules include budget rules, birth rules and 14 other rules while chairmen of 50 union councils would also be authorised to collect municipal taxes and start small development projects.

In the approved Rules of Business, the Local Government Board would be of importance in execution of various development schemes. The MCI would also hire a private Human Resource company in order to remove all the hurdles in implementation of rules of business and would also decide as to how much employees of CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration are to be placed at strength of MCI following transfer of many departments to the corporation.